Frank Edmund Guilfoil Jr., 94, passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2022, in Union Bridge, Maryland, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Utica, New York, to the late Frank E. Guilfoil Sr. and the late Janet Kidder Guilfoil Hardy. Frank received his education in the Utica schools, graduating in 1945 from Utica Free Academy with high honors. After high school, he briefly attended Rutgers University before serving his country in the United States Army in the 85th Signals Operations Battalion. Upon completion of his military service, he attended Columbia University and Utica College, earning a degree in accounting from Utica College. In 1952, he married Betty Brown. Frank and Betty both cherished the time they spent in North Brookfield, New York, raising their children.
Frank worked tirelessly as a CPA at Segal, Kowalsky & Guilfoil and later at Barone, Howard, Hilton & Powers. He served as president of the Utica Chapter of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants from 1979-1980. He retired in 1992 but continued to work part time for another 10 years, helping others to prepare their tax returns.
Throughout his life, Frank gave his time to causes such as the protection of the environment and preservation of the great outdoors. He instilled in his children the love and respect of nature. He was a longtime member of the Utica Tramp and Trail Club, where he served as treasurer. He earned the honor of being one of the legends of the club, leading unconventional but safe hikes; skiing fearlessly down Gore or McCauley Mountains; and providing entertainment during T&T gatherings along with fellow “tramp,” the late Peter Pliniski. Frank was also a 46er, having climbed all 46 high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. His other interests included chess, word puzzles, reading, cooking/baking and clearing brush with good friend Gene Grabowski, thereby earning them the moniker, “The Beavers.”
Frank will be forever remembered for his wit and dry humor, and his quiet gentle demeanor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family. He is survived by his wife and fellow life traveler, Betty, with whom he shared a blessed marriage of more than 69 years; son, Mark Guilfoil, of Hamilton, New York; Valerie Guilfoil and husband Richard Aberbach, of New Market, Maryland; Mona Guilfoil and husband George Potter, of Union Bridge, Maryland; and Susan (Guilfoil) Parsons, of Valley Falls, New York. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Sarah Jane, Frances and Flora.
A memorial T&T hike in Frank’s honor is planned in the near future. A celebration of life is also planned for early spring in Utica, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in Frank’s name to Protect the Adirondacks, P.O. Box 48, North Creek, N.Y. 12853 (online at protectadks.org).