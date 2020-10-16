Frank Edwards

Frank Linwood Edwards born on Oct. 25, 1950, and passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. He was born in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was the son of Kenneth Bruce and Evelyn Oneida (Badger) Edwards. Frank is survived by his significant other Sharon Koontz; her children that he loved as his own, Anita Nalls (Jeff), Missy Koontz, and Rodney Koontz, all of Calvert County, Maryland; grandchildren, Randy and Samantha Mobley, Jeffrey Jr., Andrew and John Nalls, Peyton and Leland Koontz; great-grandchildren Mariah and AJ Hernandez, Ivan Mobley, Jeffrey III (Trip) and Dean Nalls (due in February). He is also survived by his siblings Shirley Buettner (Richard), Timonium, Maryland, and David Edwards (Carmen), Gaithersburg, Maryland; niece Kelley Ann Hughes; nephews Scott and Glenn Reeder, Kenny and Tiff Edwards, and Derek and David Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vivian Hughes, her husband Sam and their daughter Tracey Leigh, and brother Kenneth B. Edwards Jr.
Frank loved his family and his country. He was proud of his service in the Marine Corps. He was a meatcutter by trade for Safeway, County Cuts and IGA. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports (Go Ravens, O’s and Terps), his football pool, going to casinos and good food (pass the biscuits please). He will be missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville, MD, 21758 at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; American Heart Association, 217 E. Redwood St., No. 1100, Baltimore, MD 21201 or National Kidney Foundation, 5335 Wisconsin Ave. #300, Washington, D.C. 20015.