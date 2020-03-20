Frank Garber

Frank Edward Garber Jr., age 74, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. Born November 24, 1945 in Baltimore City, he was the son of the late Frank Edward Garber and Pearl Rebecca Clary Garber. He was raised by foster parents, Katy and Roy Peters, on their farm. He was the husband of Marlene Garber.
Frank was a 1963 graduate of Linganore High School. He was employed for 38 years with Lehigh Portland Cement Co., Union Bridge prior to his retirement.
He was a member of the Red Man’s Club and the American Legion Post of Woodsboro. He enjoyed racing and was known as the Free State Flyer, playing Texas hold ’em at the Woodsboro Inn, where he won a trip to Las Vegas in a contest, and his classic cars.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Rebecca Garber of Libertytown; stepchildren, Jeffrey Cook and wife Jodie and Marie Hemp, all of Rocky Ridge; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia M. Garber of Libertytown. He will also be remembered by special friends, Charles “Rip” Rippeon and Troy Rice. He was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Garber; a stepdaughter, Cheryl Holt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Private inurnment will take place in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.