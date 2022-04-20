Frank Garrott

Frank Wayne Garrott, 79, our brother in Christ, went in peace to his Father’s kingdom on April 12 in Winchester, Virginia.
Born March 7, 1943, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Marion “Peachie” Garrott and Louise Cooper Garrott. Wayne proudly joined the U.S. Navy in 1961. He was an electrician in the Tri-state area until retirement, then worked at Walmart in Charles Town, West Virginia.
Wayne was a quiet and kind soul who lived a simple life, always ready to help family and friends, and he volunteered with Mission of Mercy. He was a wonderful dance partner. He loved to attend church, read his Bible, listen to country and gospel music, watch Westerns and sitcoms; and spend time with his family.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Leslie Manili (Dan), of Gore, Virginia; sister, Dixie Shackelford (Wayne), of Knoxville; brother, Larry Garrott (Mary), of Boonsboro; sisters, Kim Smith (Denny), of Middletown, and Diane Garrott (Cathie), of Delaware; three grandsons, TJ Wiles (Ashley), of Winchester, Virginia, and Tyler and Trent Manili, of Gore, Virginia; two beautiful great-granddaughters, Leighton and Tatum Wiles, of Winchester, Virginia; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Lynn Garrott.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life on Saturday, April 23 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, Maryland.
Donations can be made in his memory to Mission of Mercy, c/o Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD 21758, or online at amissionofmercy.org.