Frank George Pugliese passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the age of 87 at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado. He was in Colorado attending his grandson’s wedding in Estes Park. Frank was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Bound Brook, New Jersey. He enlisted in the Army in 1953 and served three years as a missile specialist. In 1960, Frank graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in biology. He then worked for the Food and Drug Administration as a supervisor of consumer safety and quality control in the division of veterinary medicine, and he was a longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland. After retirement, he pursued a hobby of coins and collectibles and was active in several numismatic organizations. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Pugliese. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janice Pugliese, of Pennybyrn in High Point, North Carolina; sister, Karen Corso (Bob), of Milltown, New Jersey; sons, Shawn Pugliese, of Frederick, Maryland, Eric Pugliese (Diane), of Frederick, Maryland, and Tony Pugliese (Sue), of Baltimore, Maryland; and stepdaughters, Ginger Budd Hayworth (Tim), of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Andrea Budd Reinaker (Jim), of Delaware, Ohio. He also had seven grandchildren.
Frank resided at Pennybyrn in High Point, North Carolina, where he treasured the many friendships made there. No formal service is planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Pennybyrn Resident Care Fund, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260.