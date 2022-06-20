Frank Goldstein

Frank Robert Goldstein was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 31, 1943, the son of a homemaker mother and a father who was a partner in an appliance business. He died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Gaithersburg, Maryland of a rare and unnamed neurological disease. He was 78 years old.
Aside from his family, to whom he was devoted, Frank had two great loves in his life: literature and the law. As an English major at Duke University, he took a creative writing class with the legendary professor William Blackburn, who taught Reynolds Price and Ann Tyler. Frank was inspired to become a writer. His parents had other ideas. After graduating from Duke in 1964, Frank enrolled in the University of Maryland Law School where he was an editor of the “Law Review” and elected to the Order of the Coif. He graduated in 1967 and clerked for Roszel B. Thomsen, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. He went on to a successful career as a corporate lawyer with the Baltimore firm of Piper & Marbury (now DLA Piper). His clients were national and multinational corporations, including the United States Olympic Committee. As a member of the Maryland and DC bars, he chaired committees of lawyers which drafted Maryland’s version of the Limited Partnership and Limited Liability Company statutes as well as changes in the DC Corporation Code. He testified before Congress and was quoted in “The Wall Street Journal,” “The New York Times,” “Business Week,” and other financial publications and appeared on CNN and Reuters TV as an authority on corporate issues. Several years into his tenure at Piper & Marbury, he moved to Washington, DC to open its DC office. In 2007, he retired from the prestigious Chicago-based law firm of Sidley Austin. Post retirement, Frank moved to Frederick, Maryland where he opened his own practice, representing small and medium size businesses with the same passion he had brought to his large corporate clients of the past. He also founded and chaired the Business Law Section of the Frederick Bar.
Mr. Goldstein is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis, two sons, Matthew and Andrew, a sister, Ms. Betty Prince, a nephew, Scott Prince (Stacy Prince), and great niece and nephew, Amanda and Walker Prince.
Services at Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N Market Street, Frederick, MD, 20701, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 am. The synagogue requires that all attendees provide proof of vaccination. Interment Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N Market St, Frederick, MD, 21701, or Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, 6101 Executive Blvd Suite 100, N. Bethesda, MD, 20852. Services arranged by Sol Levinsons & Bros. Inc.