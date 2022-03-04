Mr. Frank Dammon Pruitt Sr., 82, of Monrovia, passed away at home on March 2, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Bonnie Pruitt, who passed in 2020 after 51 years of marriage.
Born Oct. 11, 1939, in Pelham, North Carolina, Frank was the son of the late Lloyd Oscar Pruitt and the late Essie McMillan. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Ticonderoga. After his military service, Mr. Pruitt attended San Jose State College, where he received his certificate in carpentry. He eventually moved to Maryland, where he met Bonnie in Rockville. Mr. Pruitt owned several businesses, including a gas station, a speed shop and Damascus Welding for over 30 years. He had a love and passion for sprint car racing, his family and especially his loving wife.
Mr. Pruitt is survived by two sons, Frank Pruitt Jr. and wife Carlene, and Kyle Pruitt and wife Michelle; four grandchildren, Jenna, Dakota, Ace and Mallory; and a sister, Ginny Stikeleather and husband Daniel. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Pruitt.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, contact the family.