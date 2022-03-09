Frank Rothenhoefer Jr

Frank W Rothenhoefer, 94, passed away Sunday, March 6 surrounded by family at his home in Florida. Born July 4, 1927, he was the oldest son of the late Frank Rothenhoefer and Kathryn Rothenhoefer (Kottmyer), of Frederick, Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife, Ethel (Palmer), to whom he was married for over 71 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ethel are his children, Frank Rothenhoefer III and daughter in-law Dawn, and Jane Christ and son in-law Gary; granddaughters, Kathryn and Amy Rothenhoefer; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was predeceased by his two siblings and their spouses, Ann Fry and her husband Robert, and Robert Rothenhoefer and his wife Joan.
After graduating from the University of Maryland’s College of Engineering and serving in both the Army and Navy, Frank became a professional engineer, and partnered with his late brother, Robert, and father, Frank Sr., to form Rothenhoefer Engineers based in Frederick, Maryland. As a partner, Frank worked as a consultant on countless engineering projects in the Frederick County area for over 30 years.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, Florida.