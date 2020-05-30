Franklin Trail

Franklin Anders Shirley Trail Sr., 86, of Frederick, formerly of Walkersville, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Somerford Place, Frederick. He was the husband of the late Rachel (Flook) Trail, his wife of 58 years, until her passing in 2009. Born on December 10, 1933, he was the son of Vernon Trail and Hilda (Burdette) Trail.
Mr. Trail attended Frederick High School, and was always invited to the Class of 1951 reunions.
Frank was retired from Montgomery County Board of Education and owned “Trail’s Drywall”. He was a member of Frederick Church of the Brethren and was a former member of Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club, Frederick AMVETS Post 2, Redmen Chippewa Tribe 19 as well as Westminster Moose Family Center 1381.
Frank loved traveling with his wife, dancing and listening to country music, going to Charles Town, West Virginia slots, the Redskins, and was a NASCAR fan. He enjoyed socializing with his many friends at the Moose Lodge and telling jokes of any type.
He is survived by his children, Carolyn Etzler-Doyle and husband, John and Frankie Trail Jr.; grandchildren, Donnie Etzler (Jean), Dawn Etzler, Chris Etzler (Valerie) and Miriah Trail (Josh); great-grandchildren Kory Culler, Dustin Etzler, Cheyenne Inks, Austin Etzler, Gracie Etzler and Aurora Messinger as well as two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Troy Allen Trail in 2009.
A private graveside service will be held at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.