Franklin Wilders

Mr. Franklin Fogle Wilders, 92, of Thurmont, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2021. He was the loving husband of E. Drusilla Wilders, his wife of 61 years.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Wilders is survived by two daughters, Laura Wilders-Miller & husband Benn and Kimberly Campbell; four grandchildren, Nick Warthen, Josh Warthen, Tyler Campbell & wife Susan, and Alexandra Campbell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Duncan, Carrie Wallace, Alberta Carty and Donnie Wilders.
Born July 15, 1929 in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, Franklin was the son of the late George and Marie Wilders. An outstanding athlete in the 1940s, he made his claim to fame in baseball as a left-handed pitcher for Thurmont High School and played for three different leagues during his senior year. Drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers, he had the opportunity to work with professional players like Jackie Robinson in camp. He was observed to have the best curve ball within the Brooklyn camp that season. During this two-year period on the Dodger’s Class C Team, he averaged 10 strike-outs per game with an ERA of 3.2 and a batting average over .300. In 1950, he was contracted to the Yankees until 1954. During the Korean War, he played with the Air Force team that competed throughout Europe and the Mediterranean. Returning home, he continued to play locally and managed the Thurmont American Legion Team.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 20th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.