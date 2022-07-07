Fred “Alton” Shipley, age 91, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home in Damascus, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Doris Lorraine Remsberg Shipley.
He was born March 2, 1931, at the home of his uncle and aunt, Marshall and Zerah Beall, in Lewisdale, Maryland. He grew up in another house close by in Lewisdale with his parents, the late Maurice and Nora Shipley, and six siblings.
He attended Damascus elementary and high schools. He loved working outdoors and tending gardens. He learned on his grandfather’s farm, which is now part of Little Bennett Creek Park. He worked on another local farm before starting a career as an equipment operator for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. He helped build many of the local roads and bridges that are still in use today. During snowstorms he operated the huge snowplow known as “The Monster”; he and a coworker would drive it throughout Montgomery County, keeping vital roads open.
He served in the Army in the 1950s as a private first class in France. Always honest and trustworthy, he held money for other soldiers so they did not spend all they had while on a leave pass. He received a good conduct medal and an honorable discharge, and returned home to his wife, Doris.
He and his father built the house near Lewisdale that Alton and Doris called home for 63 years. He had quite a reputation for supplying his family, friends and neighbors with bountiful fruits and vegetables from his garden. No one else’s cantaloupe tasted as good as his. During his retirement, he enjoyed camping, traveling, making homemade ice cream and continuing to repair and build things for himself and his family.
He was an active member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Browningsville, Maryland. He served as an usher and as a member of various boards of the church, the Damascus camp meeting, and the local community hall.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Harman, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Joan Carlson and husband David, of Clarksburg, Maryland; grandchildren, Amanda Harman, Zachary Harman, Matthew Harman (Zachary Saunders) and Anthony Carlson; three brothers, Carroll Shipley, Roby Shipley and Linwood Shipley; and two sisters, Norita Shipley and Mary Ellen Winters. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Lee (Chick) Shipley.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9 at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, MD 20872, from 9:30 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Pastor Kevin Beall will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family send heartfelt thanks to Frederick Health Hospital and Hospice, and Visiting Angels, including a very special angel, Jeanna Hess.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to Frederick Health Hospice or Bethesda United Methodist Church.
