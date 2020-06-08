Fred Eugene Phillips Sr., 76, of Williamsport, MD, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Doey’s House. Born April 8, 1944 in Taneytown, MD; he was the son of the late Carroll Bumgardner and Beulah Viola (Stonesifer) Phillips. He was retired from Allsafe Fire Equipment, where he served as Vice President. Fred was a life member of Williamsport Red Men Lodge, 84, a member of Hagerstown Elks Lodge 378, Mason Dixon Knife Club, Hagerstown Coin Club and a member and former president of Waynesboro Coin Club. He is survived by his wife of 57 wonderful years, Judith Margaret Phillips; one son, Terry Lee Phillips Sr. and his fiance, Amber Keck; five grandchildren, Terry L. Phillips, Jr., Ava Clair Phillips, Noah Zachary Phillips, Lily Grace Phillips and Samantha Vitko. Fred was preceded in death by one son, Fred E. (JR) Phillips, Jr., in 2015, and a sister, Helen Elizabeth Woods. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Heath Wilson will officiate. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Social distancing and only 10 people allowed in the room at any given time. Masks are required . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
To help keep the community informed during the coronavirus crisis, The Frederick News-Post has temporarily opened free public access to all articles on FrederickNewsPost.com. Non-members will be asked to provide an email address after they read their first three articles in a 30-day period. After that, they will have access to 500 articles a month.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.