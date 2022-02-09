Mrs. Freda Louise “Hagan” Leopold went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on Feb. 12, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise Hagan, of Broad Run, Jefferson, Maryland.
Freda graduated from Middletown High School in 1953. Before retiring, Freda was a longtime employee at Fairchild Space and Defense in Germantown, Maryland. She was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Burkittsville, Maryland. She was also a member of both the Brunswick Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Brunswick Ambulance Ladies Auxiliary.
Freda is preceded in death by her late husband, Charles William Leopold Sr.; her previous husband, Thomas Arvid Overton Sr.; and her brother, Harlan Hogan. Freda is survived by her daughter, Dianne Fleming (Bobby), of Knoxville, Maryland; her son, Tommy “Bo” Overton Jr. (Terri), of Rosemont, Maryland; two sisters, Elizabeth “Snookie” Mentzer and Lynne Minnick; three grandchildren, Lori Eackles (Rob), Cole Fleming (Kyla) and Logan Overton; one step-granddaughter, Bailey Harding; two great-grandchildren, Lailynne and Reese Eackles; three stepchildren, Tammy Gerstner (John), Timothy Leopold and Tracy Reed; six step-grandchildren, Ashley Bryan, Shannon Gerstner, Shane Gerstner, Deanna Reed, Heather Leopold and TJ Leopold; and numerous step-great grandchildren.
Freda looked forward to days spent with her friends and would often say, “The girls are coming down.” This was Freda’s game day, which was filled with fun and laughter as she played games with her dear cousin, Bernice Snyder, and the girls: Donna, Peggy, Sis, Pud, Dixie and Evelyn.
Freda’s neighbor Kathy was like another daughter to her and was always there for her and the family. She always assured Freda that she was only a phone call away, whatever the need would be. She referred to her as her “guardian angel.”
Freda cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always lit up a smile on her face. Freda’s family would like to give a special thank-you to all Home Health Agencies, EMS, hospice, family and friends that supported her with her battle against dementia.
Visitation services will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maryland, 1100 N. Maple Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services celebrating Freda’s life will be at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maryland, on Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Knoxville Reform Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.
