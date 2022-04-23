Freddie Hines

Dr. Freddie Kent Hines (Fred), our cherished uncle and friend, passed away in his home in Adamstown, Maryland, April 21, 2022, at the age of 81, with his loving family and friends by his side. Fred, born Aug. 8, 1940, in Stephens County, Oklahoma, was one of 12 children born to Fred Hines and Maude Hazel Monds Hines. Upon graduating from Duncan High School in 1958, Fred went on to attend his beloved Oklahoma State University, where he made many lifelong friends. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural education in 1962. He went on to receive both his master’s degree in 1965 and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in agricultural economics from OSU in 1970, while working as a research assistant. Fred served as an Agricultural Economist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service in Washington, D.C., where he published many papers and received much notoriety until his retirement in 1994.
Fred enjoyed reading, history, collecting art and antiques, genealogy, walks with family and friends on the C&O Canal along the Potomac River, and especially his restorations of the “old Snouffer farmhouse” and three others near Adamstown in Frederick County, Maryland.
For the last 40 years, Fred and Tom Vernon have been involved in farming in the Tuscarora/Adamstown area. They have been instrumental in the mentoring and support of young farmers in the area. Additionally, they proudly participated in the Farmland Preservation Program, ensuring the preservation of over 1,300 acres of farmland. They recently completed restoration of the historical Benjamin John Snouffer house on New Design Road. Knowing the importance of agriculture, Fred was very proud of their involvement in farming and their contribution to the development and preservation of agricultural lands in Frederick County.
Fred is survived by two sisters, Freda Hines Sharp, of Three Rivers, California, and Cathy Hines DeRoin and husband Logan, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Mary Etienne-Vernon, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews; and close friends, including Jon and Lori Sewell, Zoila Quintanilla and Enrique Montenegro, and Ray and Nancy Kisner, all of the Tuscarora, Maryland, area. Fred also leaves behind Tom’s Niece, Michelle L. Chunis, of Millbury, Massachusetts.
Fred was predeceased by his partner of 46 years, Cyril Thomas (Tom) Vernon; his parents, Fred and Maude Hines; his brother and sister-in-law with whom he was raised, Troy K. and Jessie Hines, of Marlow, Oklahoma; sisters, Lois Hines Whatley and Sue Hines Ross, both of Duncan, Oklahoma; Vivie Hines Selph, of Florence, South Carolina; Betty Hines Chitwood, of Casper, Wyoming; and brothers, Loyd Hines, Don Hines, M.T. Hines and J.W. Hines, all of Duncan, Oklahoma.
Fred’s remembrance will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the university he so loved through the Oklahoma State University Foundation at secure.osugiving.com or to a charity of your choice.