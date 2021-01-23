It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick C. Crawford announce his peaceful passing on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the age of 77.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 50 years, Linda Small Crawford, daughter Michelle Crawford, grandson Michael Lyles, grand fur baby and loyal companion, Bam Bam, sister Linda Davis and husband Tom, brother-in-law Charlie Small and wife Fran, and brother-in-law Wesley Small and wife, Sally. Uncle Freddie will also be dearly missed by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Mildred Crawford, brothers, Wayne and William Crawford, and sister-in-law, Janet Pierson.
Fred was a retired career firefighter for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. He loved spending time with his family, cracking jokes, long car rides, the beach, and watching various food shows. His favorite past time was watching his grandson play baseball. He will be remembered as Michael’s most avid fan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in his name to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or a preferred charity.
The family also wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Shady Grove Hospital for their care and compassion.
Visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.