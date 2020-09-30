Frederick Genau, Sr.

Frederick Squires Genau Sr., 88, of Frederick and formerly Potomac, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020. Frederick (Fred) was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was a devoted husband to Dorothy (Dottie) Genau (nee Clark) for 65 years, celebrating their anniversary on July 30.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Dottie, their five children and their children’s spouses; Frederick Jr. and wife Kim, Marjorie Gioia and husband Gerard, Michael and wife Sandra, Robert and wife Lynne, and Cynthia Urgo and husband Don. His 17 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews also survive Fred. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Genau Farrar; brothers, Frederick Aloysius and John Bowen Genau; daughter, Mary Gwendolyn Genau; and nephew, Douglas Patch Farrar.
Born on Oct. 15, 1931 in Washington, D.C., he was the eldest son of the late Frederick A. and M. Virginia Squires Genau. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954. He graduated from Benjamin Franklin School of Business and spent more than 33 years in the savings and loan business. Fred was a charter and founding member of the North Bethesda Kiwanis Club, which later became the Mid-Montgomery County Kiwanis Club, and became a Lieutenant Governor. Fred was also an active member of the Catholic Church, living out his faith by volunteering as an usher and Eucharistic Minister.
Fred was best known for his passion for the Washington sports teams. He carried the same enthusiasm for the professional teams to his children’s and grandchildren’s teams as a faithful supporter. His passion for competition was also seen in his love for playing cards, leading several card groups throughout his life.
Fred’s legacy will live on through the positive example he set for his family, friends and community.
In lieu of flowers, please visit www.keeneybasford.com/ for donation information or to leave online condolences.