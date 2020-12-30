Frederick Lawrence Silbernagel Jr., passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on Dec. 22, 2020, at the age of 92. He and his wife Shirley resided in Homewood at Crumland Farms.
Larry, or Pop as he was affectionately called by close friends and family, was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Frederick Lawrence Silbernagel Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Riggin Silbernagel. Pop was a loving husband, proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. He lived life fully and always brought a hearty laugh, huge smile and kind words to others.
Larry graduated from Hampton Sydney College, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He attended Rutgers University School of Banking and earned his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Business. From there he established a successful 34-year employment in the banking industry. He began his career in Baltimore with Maryland National Bank, moved to Frederick and ended his career in Montgomery County.
He served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the LSMR-411.
Among his many joys in life, Larry was a true baseball enthusiast. He loved, played and enjoyed the sport. During the summer months in between Military Academy and college he played semipro baseball — he and his team were later inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. He was a dedicated Baltimore Orioles fan, Baltimore Colts fan and, eventually, a Baltimore Ravens fan. He lived an active lifestyle where he enjoyed golf at Holy Hills and played tennis on the Baker Park courts near his home.
Larry believed in serving his community, where he was a Rotarian, chairman of the United Way, member and chairman of the Frederick Cotillion, chairman of the Finance Committee at Frederick Health Hospital, chairman of the Frederick Community Foundation, chairman of the Homewood Foundation and served on the Associates Board of Hood College.
Larry’s family and friends meant everything to him. Larry married Shirley Jane Swarm on Dec. 15, 1951, and they enjoyed 69 blessed years of marriage together and raised three wonderful children.
Pop left quite a legacy and is survived by his son, Frederick Lawrence III and his husband, Doug Cardin; daughter, Janie Silbernagel; and son, John Silbernagel and his wife Carrie. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Frederick Lawrence IV and wife Lindsay, Jay Silbernagel and wife Ashley, Andrew Silbernagel and wife Julia, Allison Jane Korotky, Christopher Clark Korotky and wife Katie, and Elizabeth Cooper Silbernagel. He was also blessed with four great grandchildren, Emmajane, Frederick (Erik) Lawrence V, Johnny and Maddie.
Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Association would be greatly appreciated, alz.org.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.