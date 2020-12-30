On Dec. 24, 2020, Frederick Leroy Moore, of Thurmont, MD, passed. He was born on June 10, 1941, to George Henry and Carolyn Elizabeth Moore. On Aug. 18, 1961, he married Clara Johanno Devilbiss (Moore) of Thurmont, Maryland, whom he is survived by. The love they shared for 59 years was commemorated when they renewed their vows on their 13th, 25th, and 50th anniversaries.
He is also survived by their son, Rob Moore and his wife, Val, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania; daughter, Melissa Moore, of Thurmont, Maryland; grandsons, Ryan Moore of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, Matt Moore and his wife Alexis and great-grandson Griffin, of Great Mills, Maryland; his brothers, George Moore and his wife, Ellen, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Francis (Frank) Moore, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Wayne Moore, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by their daughter, Kristy Dawn Moore, of Thurmont, Maryland; his sisters, Julia James, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Grace Sipling, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Josephine Storm, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Ruth Kline, of Pheonixville, Pennsylvania, Sarah Spurlock, of Orange City, Florida, brothers Henry Moore, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Larry Moore, of Florida.
Fred worked for the Frederick County Highway Department, driving a dump truck and plowing snow for 31 years, as well as Mountain Gate Family Restaurant for 41 years. His friendly, honest, no nonsense personality revealed the gentle giant who would open his doors willingly to others in need. He found delight in worshiping at Harriet Chapel Episcopal Church in Thurmont, Maryland, where he served on the alter for over 50 years.
Upon retiring, he spent his time taking care of his wife, working on wooden lawn crafts, and fixing outdoor lights for holidays which many would take delight in and remember. He was a man who cared for all he knew as if they were family and will be missed dearly.
His family will announce services at a later date.
