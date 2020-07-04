Frederick Lindsay, Jr.

Frederick (Fred) Thomas Lindsay Jr., 55, of Thurmont, MD, passed away June 27, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital.
Fred was born September 29, 1964 in Baltimore, MD to the late Marie Anderson of Baltimore and Frederick T. Lindsay Sr. of Thurmont.
He spent most of his working years as a delivery driver. He was an avid Snoopy collector. Fred was a big outdoorsman, fishing, biking, bird watching, and spending time with his dog, Pete. He was a dog lover and owned a number of wonderful dogs through the years.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen (Lindsay) Quinn. Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory, his stepmother, Susan (Beall) Lindsay; brother, Wayne Chaney and wife, Lisa; sister, Rosemarie Lindsay; brother, Scott (Buck) Lindsay; sister, Noelle (Sis) Newcomer and husband Timothy; brother-in-law, Mike Quinn; special niece, Cristy Kiessling; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon July 11 at the Thurmont Community Park. Only cold bottled water will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred’s name to SPCA of Frederick, MD.
