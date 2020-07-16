Frederick Meyers

Frederick J. Meyers, 80, died on July 12, 2020, at his home in Webster Groves MO. He was born in Midland, MD on May 10, 1940.
Fred was a graduate of LaSalle High School Cumberland (1958) and LaSalle University in Philadelphia (1962). In 1966 he received a doctorate in Chemistry from Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. After being enrolled in ROTC, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army including a tour in Vietnam.
Dr. Meyers taught for 32 years at Frederick High School where his students affectionately referred to him as “Doc.” He served as head of the Science Department and coached the golf team. He was a golfer, a prolific reader and a great fan of all sports, especially Notre Dame football and the Boston Red Sox. Fred was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Maplewood, MO. His major love in later years was his garden where he spent many joyful hours growing beautiful vegetables to be preserved and/or given away to friends and neighbors.
He is survived by the love of his life, Lana, of Webster Groves. His memory is honored by two stepdaughters, Susan Culican (John Pruett, Jr.) of St. Louis, MO, and Colleen Culican, of Frederick, MD, five beloved grandchildren, his five siblings, James Meyers of Dayton, OH, Francis Meyers (Mary Anne), of Frostburg, MD, Mary Anne Mertz (John) of Westernport, MD, Joan Gavin, of Boalsburg, PA, Margaret Rymer (Gary) of Middlebourne, WV, his sister-in-law, Mary Margaret (Martin) Meyers of Westernport and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, John and Josephine (McGann) Meyers, his brother John “Jack” Meyers, his step-son Peter Culican and brother-in-law Francis Gavin.
As a consequence of the COVID pandemic, the funeral Mass will be limited to immediate family. Fred will be laid to rest with his extended family in Westernport, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doc’s memory to the Frederick County Retired School Personnel Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. Secure, online donations may be made at www.FrederickCountyGives.org/Meyers or mailed to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.