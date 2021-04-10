Frederick Moore

On December 24, 2020 Frederick Leroy Moore of Thurmont, MD passed away. He was born on June 10, 1941 to George Henry and Carolyn Elizabeth Moore.
On August 18, 1961 he married Clara Johanno Devilbiss (Moore) of Thurmont, MD, whom he is survived by. The love they shared for 59 years was commemorated when they renewed their vows on their 13th, 25th, and 50th anniversaries.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Harriet Chapel Episcopal Church, 12625 Catoctin Furnace Road in Thurmont with Rev. Sally Joyner-Giffen officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.