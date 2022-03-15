Frederick Pangle

Frederick “Fred” N. Pangle Jr., age 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boonsboro, Maryland.
Fred was born in Poolesville, Maryland, and was the son of Frederick N. Pangle Sr. and Grace Pearl Gheen Pangle. He was married to the late Mary Elizabeth Wallick Pangle, and was predeceased by his loving companion of 41 years, June Anderson.
Fred was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana, Maryland, for more than 60 years. He loved woodworking and was a master carpenter at Kettler Bros. for over 40 years. Later in life, he played guitar as one of the Sugarloaf Mountain Boys, who frequently entertained residents at local nursing homes with their music.
Fred is survived by his children, Patricia Ann Pangle (Ron Daley Sr.), of Hagerstown, Frederick, “Rick” N. Pangle III (Ann), of Ijamsville, and Carol Marie DeSimone (Steve), of Walkersville; grandchildren, Ray Vance (Nicole), Chastain Smith, Michael Smith (Allysia) and Elizabeth Holtz (Dan); great-grandchildren, Connor, Alexis, Tucker and Christian; nieces and nephews; and June’s children, Jackie Burdette (Joe), Diane Musselman and Linda Tucker.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3519 Urbana Pike, Urbana, MD 21704. Following the services, there will be a luncheon at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com