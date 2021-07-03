Frederick Earl Powell Sr., 89, of Myersville, passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2021. He was the loving husband of Mary Frances West Powell, his wife of nearly 68 years.
Born Jan. 18, 1932, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Fred was the son of the late Frank J. Sr. and Leona C. Powell. After working on the Pennsylvania Railroad as a trackman for a few years, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served on aircraft carriers during the Korean War. After his military service, he worked in steel mills before taking a job with Bell Telephone Company. He worked his way up in the company, starting as a lineman, then as an installer, and eventually working in management until his retirement in 1992 from Bell Atlantic after 35 years.
Mr. Powell’s lifelong passion was playing the guitar. He bought his first guitar as a teenager with money he earned working in a butcher shop. He played in various ensembles and bands for many years, and studied music theory and classical guitar throughout his life.
Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his son, Frederick Earl Powell Jr.; his brother, Frank J. Powell Jr.; and his sister, Lallie Lordi. In addition to his loving wife, Mary Frances, Mr. Powell is survived by four children, Mary Lee Powell and her husband, Gerry Boyd, Terri Lynn Powell, Patricia Powell and Rebecca Myles; a sister, Leona Krepps and her husband, David; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for family and friends at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville, Maryland. Entombment with military honors will take place in the Chapel Mausoleum at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars at http://vfw.org/yoursupportmatters#waystogive.