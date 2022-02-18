Frederick Wilson

Frederick A. Wilson, M.D., 84, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Sunrise of McCandless, Pennsylvania. Beloved husband of the late Lynne (Cantley) Wilson for almost 57 years, and born Aug. 22, 1937, in Winchester, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Warren and Alice (Springall) Wilson.
He graduated from Colgate University in 1959. He received his medical degree from Albany Medical College of Union University, specializing in the field of gastroenterology in 1963. He was a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as the chief of gastroenterology, U.S. Army hospital, Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He and Lynne were married in 1962. They lived in New York, Connecticut, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee, then moved back to South Carolina for almost 20 years before moving to Maryland to enjoy retirement and be close to their grandchildren.
He did his postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas. He was an assistant professor of medicine and an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. Whilst in Nashville, he was invited to do research at the Max Plank Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. He was a professor of medicine and chief, Division of Gastroenterology at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Before retirement, he was a professor of medicine, graduate faculty and director, Division of Gastroenterology, and director of the Fellowship Training Program at the Medical University of South Carolina. He was a member of various medical organizations during his career and was recognized for his research in the field of gastroenterology, including being named Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in Frontiers of Science and Technology, and International Who’s Who in Medicine. He was a mentor for many.
Along with his wife, they were involved with their church, donating their medical services through missionary work in third world countries decades ago. They were avid world travelers and enjoyed many excursions during their lives together.
He is survived by his son, Douglas A. Wilson and wife Victoria S., of Frederick, Maryland; his daughter, Victoria W. Powell and husband Gregory, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; and his three grandchildren, Meredith, Matthew and Michael Wilson. Frederick was predeceased by his sister, Jane Pape Frangello.
Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the chapel at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. Interment will immediately follow in the cemetery. Services are entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home, Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are with Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home, Franklin Park/Wexford, Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at schellhaasfh.com.
If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.