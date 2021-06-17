Fredrick John Hudson Jr., 73, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home in Walkersville, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Gwendolyn Hudson for 52 years.
Born on June 29, 1947, in Sewekley, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Fredrick John Sr. and June Louise (White) Hudson Cobbs.
He graduated from Coraopolis Senior High School in 1965. Fred held a 32-year management career with AT&T. After retirement, he became a franchise owner of The Good Feet Store for 10 years. He worked for another 10 years up until his death at Sam’s Club. He was sure to gain a friend with whomever he met along his career path. Fred enjoyed hobbies with his wife by his side. They enjoyed gardening, travel and watching sports on TV, especially the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and hosting multiple family events at their home.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Andrea Hudson, Dana (Edward) Walters, and Jade Scott; sister MaryFrances White; and grandchildren, Victoria and Zechariah Walters, Jordyn Giles, and Kaiden and Kiersten Scott.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Frederick), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland, where a celebration of Fredrick’s life journey will take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Minister Marcus Paschall will officiate. Repast TBD.
Interment will be at King Memorial Park, Baltimore, Maryland, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.