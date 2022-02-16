Frieda Johnston

Frieda Lucille Johnston, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Frederick Health in Frederick, Maryland. She was born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Sandersville, Georgia. She was cremated, and there will be no funeral services, according to her wishes.
She worked for the American Red Cross for nine years and traveled to many parts of the world, including spending two years at Danang Navy Base during the Vietnam War. During her life, she traveled to 24 countries. She lived in Hong Kong for almost seven years and on the Pacific Island of Kwajalein for almost two years.
She moved from Florida to Walkersville, Maryland, in 2014 to be closer to her son and his family.
She lived in Victoria Place, Walkersville, Maryland, where she made many friends and enjoyed spending time in the community spaces chatting, knitting and talking about recent books she had read.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Yarnall, his wife Deborah, and her extended family.
Arrangements are being handled by Hartzler Funeral Home.