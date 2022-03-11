G. Edwin “Ed” Engel, age 79, of New Market, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Born April 9, 1942, in Union Bridge, he was the son of the late Frank Cassell Engel and Edna Rae Hook Engel. He was the husband of Doris Elaine Putman Engel, who predeceased him in 2010. They were married for 47 years.
Eddie was in the first graduating class of Francis Scott Key High School (1960) and was voted the most popular of his class. He worked numerous jobs before becoming employed with the State Highway Administration, working for more than 30 years as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 1997. He then worked at Weis Markets, Frederick.
He enjoyed gardening, chopping firewood, hunting and shooting clay birds, plowing snow and playing pool. He was a fun-loving guy and loved his dogs and spending time with his family, especially his daughter.
Surviving are his daughter, Gayle E. Lorenz and husband Carl, of Charlestown, West Virginia; step-grandchildren, Brian and Heather Lorenz; step-great-granddaughter, Madilyn Lorenz; brother, Hugh Engel and wife Becky, of Taneytown; sister-in-law, Ruthann Engel, of Walkersville; close cousin, Bob Hook (whom he talked to everyday); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Skip Engel.
Ed’s family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway St., Union Bridge, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, and a celebration of life service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Fred Horner will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., No. 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.