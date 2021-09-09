G. Faye Biggs

Ms. G. Faye Grimes Biggs, 92, formerly of Buckeystown, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.
Born Aug. 8, 1929, Faye was the daughter of the late Herbert Nelson and Edna Kay Grimes. She graduated from Frederick Memorial Nursing School in 1949 and worked for many years providing in-home day care for children in the area.
Faye was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Ogle, Rachel Harper, Billy Grimes and Carol Grimes Sanders; her nephew, Willy Sanders; and her son, Timothy Biggs. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Bell, Debra Harrison and husband James, and Robert Biggs; three grandchildren, Jill Bell, Mark Biggs and Rachel Perez; a great-grandson, Noah Biggs; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy (nature.org) or Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org).