G. Grace Soper-Sellman

G. Grace (Lee) Soper-Sellman, 94, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Soper and Lowell Sellman.
Born March 26, 1926, in Amboy, Minnesota, a daughter of the late William J. and Jessie P. (Peters) Lee, she had retired from Farmers & Mechanics National Bank in Frederick, Maryland. Grace enjoyed making crafts, working with stained glass and collecting dolls.
Mrs. Soper-Sellman is survived by a daughter, Linda D. Campbell, of York; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Walton Lee, of Riner, Virginia, and Byron Lee, of Frederick. She was preceded in death by a son, Alan Soper; a daughter, Tina Ratliff; a grandson, Jeffrey Naundorf; six brothers; and a sister.
Tribute services will be private with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, is in charge of arrangements.
