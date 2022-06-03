G. Rudy Hamilton, age 89, of North Fort Myers, Florida, and formerly of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away Monday, May, 30, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital following a short illness.
Born March 22, 1933, near Libertytown, he was the son of the late Gilmore O. “Jake” Hamilton and Helen Beard Hamilton. He was the husband of Pat Barnes Hamilton, and they would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in August.
Rudy served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He also founded and operated Glade Valley Nursery for 30 years. He was a member of Walkersville United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed traveling after his retirement, and in 2003, he and his wife moved to North Fort Myers, Florida, where he enjoyed metal detecting on the beach.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters, Roxanna Lambert and husband Grayson, of Thurmont, and Terri Kroft and husband Dennis, of Frederick; grandson, Shawn Kroft; a niece; and a nephew.
He was predeceased by his sister, Nerissa F. “Bee” Droneburg and husband Paul.
There will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., No. 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
