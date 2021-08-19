Gabrielle Benton

Gabrielle Diana Kennedy Benton, 33, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Born Dec. 29, 1987, in Frederick. She is the daughter of Melissa and Jay Wastler and the late Dennis Kennedy.
Gabrielle is survived by her daughters, Kaliana and Elliana, and two little girls that she raised as her own, Hannah and Bella; grandparents, Katherine and Dennis Walters, Bill and Brenda Duvall, Iris Metz, and the late Wayne Kennedy; brother, William; sister, Sydney; uncles, Billy Duvall, Mark Kennedy and Paul Kennedy; aunts, Tina Lenhart and Genia Moore; numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins; and her husband, Thomas Simpson.
She was a very caring big sister and a proud and loving mommy to her two daughters. Her babies loved their mommy so very much.
Gabrielle loved spending time with friends and family; both were extremely important to her. She enjoyed doing crafts and giving them away to others; she had a very giving soul; loved helping others; and had a huge, kind and giving heart.
Gabrielle was a CNA and held several positions using her certification. She enjoyed working with special needs adults.
Gabrielle will be terribly missed by her daughters, family and friends. Rest now in the presence of Jesus. We will see you again someday. We love you so very much!
The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home located at 106 E. Church St. in Frederick. There will be a service Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A burial of Gabrielle’s ashes will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
If one desires to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Frederick County Special Olympics at https://www.somd.org/frederick-county/