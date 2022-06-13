Gail Brann

Mrs. Gail Arlene Brann, 75, of Frederick, MD, was called home, by the Lord, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Gail and her husband Herbert were married on June 6, 1970 so it is significant to her family that she went to heaven to be with her husband on their wedding anniversary.
Born October 13, 1946, in Summit, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Joseph Walguarnery and Janet Richards.
Gail is survived by two children Angelica Dennis and husband John Dennis (Potomac, MD) and Cathleen Purcell and husband Brent Purcell (Fredericksburg, VA). Six grandchildren Melony Burns and husband Frank, Cheyenne Harley and husband Mason, Stone Ganley, Hannah Dennis, Jon-Michael Dennis, and Joseph Dennis. Four great grandchildren Hayden Burns, Niko Burns, Waylon Harley, and Kenton Harley.
Additionally, Gail is survived by two brothers Larry Walguarnery (Pasadena, MD) and Craig Walguarnery (Palm Bay, FL) as well as two sisters Pamela Colburn (Vera, FL) and Deborah Walguarnery (Palm Bay, FL).
Gail is preceded in death by husband Herbert A. Brann (2007) and son Shawn A. Brann (2011).
She attended South End Baptist Church and was a long-time active member to include teaching Bible study and other volunteer work. Gail would like to pay a special tribute and recognize the Settle family for rearing her and playing a significant role in her upbringing and development.
For visitation the family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home 106 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. at South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD, with Pastor Mike Cooper officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Following interment, family and friends will gather at South End Baptist Church for a reception and celebration of Gail’s life.
Flowers are appreciated and may be delivered to South End Baptist Church. Monetary contributions also may be made in the honor of Mrs. Gail Arlene Brann to South End Baptist Church at 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701.