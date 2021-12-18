Gail Calhoun

Gail Susan Calhoun, 70, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Georgetown University Hospital.
Born Oct. 12, 1951, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. Fox Jr. and Norma L. Coleman Fox. She was the wife of Richard P. Calhoun. They had been married for 27 years. She was an executive assistant for Lerner Enterprises, a real estate developer.
Gail had a very strong faith and love for Jesus. She loved spending time with her family. The joy she had and shared for Christmas was beyond words — her most special time of the year. Gail always had a positive and optimistic view of life and did her best to pass that on to everyone she met.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Tammy (Brian) Stueve, Dean (Christina) Calhoun, Shaun (Allison) Calhoun, Kristin (Mat) Conway and Aaron (Kari) Calhoun; and siblings, James (Bonnie) Fox and Joyce (John) Sims. She is also survived by grandchildren, Teresa (Jimmy) Calhoun, Victoria (Bret) Calhoun, Samantha Radney, Joseph Sweadner, Xander Briscoe, Noah Wilson-Briscoe, Aria, Aubrey, Brielle and Ivy Calhoun, Lukas, Logan (Brittany) and Trevor Conway, and Alyssa and Kalleigh Calhoun; as well as great-grandchildren, Angel, Alayna and Joseph, and Kade, Roslyn and Atticus. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Douglas and Colleen Fox, Brian (Patricia and children Hayley and Scarlett,) and Stephanie Sims. She was preceded in death by son, Joseph P. ‘Jay’ Calhoun; and nephew, Andrew Fox.
The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at noon Tuesday, with the Rev. Tim Leaman officiating. The family requests that masks be worn inside the funeral home. Interment will be held Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Rosedale Funeral Home and Cemetery, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
