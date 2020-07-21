Gail Dresden Parker

Gail Parker, 82, of Adamstown, MD, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a short illness. Gail was born in Point Pleasant, NJ, on July 22, 1937, to Marguerite Brunswick Dresden and Ernest Eric Dresden. She attended Point Pleasant Beach Elementary School, Westtown Friends High School in Westtown, PA, Connecticut College for Women and George Washington University where she graduated with a degree in economics.
During her school years, she traveled by ship to explore Europe, and made frequent trips to New York City to absorb all it had to offer — museums, concerts, and shopping along 5th Avenue. While in college, she met then married CAPT Frank Parker USCG in 1958 and together they began their military lifestyle. In their 62 years of marriage, they lived in Norfolk, VA, Newport News, VA, Miami, FL, Newport, RI, Rockville, MD, and Adamstown, MD. As a Coast Guard wife, Gail aptly handled each move settling her and their four sons, often while her husband was on assignment. Along the way, they met dear, life-long friends.
During their years in Rockville, MD, Gail was a secretary at three different Methodist churches and the Conference Pastoral Care and Counseling Committee. Perhaps the ‘job’ she cherished most was that of grandmother. Her hugs were blankets of love, her fried chicken dinners not to be missed, and her frosted Christmas cookies a family tradition. Most of her family and friends have been warmed by one of her crocheted blankets.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Parker, and her four sons, James Grady (Kathryn) of Greenwich, CT, David Albert of Rockville, MD, Michael Allen (Debbie) of Parrish, FL, and Donald Dresden (Lynn) of Portland, OR. She also leaves six, very much-loved grandchildren, Allison, Eric, Michael, Morgan, Owen and Rosie. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Earl Dresden.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the Fall, and internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westtown School, 975 Westtown Road, West Chester, PA 19382 or online at www.westtown.edu/wfdonate.