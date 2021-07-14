Gail Huffman

Born December 14th, 1967, Gail passed with peace beside loved ones July 8th, 2021.
Loving mother of Cheyenne Olympia Huffman, and beloved daughter of Rosemary and Bill Stitely. Gail is also survived by sister Cynthia Matthews, brother-in-law Tracy, nephew Aidan, niece Paige, former husband Tom, and stepson Nicholas, as well as lifelong friends Arlinda and Vickie.
Gail started her career as a Human Resources specialist at Way Station in Frederick, while earning a degree in Psychology from University of Maryland, going on to obtain her Professional HR Certification. After surviving breast cancer, and wanting to help others, she graduated from nursing school to become an RN, working as a nurse at Martinsburg General Hospital and Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown. Combining her training, she then became a psych nurse at Brook Lane Health Services in Smithsburg, until retiring after a stroke.
Gail found joy in embracing her creativity: writing, crafting, painting beautiful flowers and scenes, and even developed a specialty for sewing hammocks for rescue cats to find comfort. Continuously enduring and overcoming, while still being the one to demonstrate the beautiful power of reaching out to those in need be it with kind words or a helping hand, Gail’s garden of kindness stands within the many lives she has touched.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16 at the Edgewood Church of God, 8204 Edgewood Church Road, Frederick, Md. Viewing starts at 10 a.m. and services at 11.
