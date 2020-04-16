Gail L. Strohm

Gail Lucille Strohm, age 67, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus.
Born February 17, 1953 in Takoma Park, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Carroll and Alice Worthley Strohm.
Ms. Strohm was formerly employed as an x-ray technician for many years at Holy Cross and Montgomery County General hospitals. She was a gentle soul, enjoyed reading, and loved horses and dogs.
She had been a resident of Pleasant View Nursing Home since 2013.
Surviving are sisters, Mary Anne Doody and husband, Paul of Union Bridge, Rita Dianne Strohm of Frederick, and Theresa Joanne Strohm of Frederick; nieces and nephews, Paula Heinrich and husband, Tim of Mt. Airy, Scott Doody and wife Dale of Union Bridge, Keith Doody and wife, Laryssa of Thurmont, Mark Doody and wife, Beth of Boonsboro, Rhonda Ann Gay and husband, Mark David of Mount Airy, Rhonda Marie Strohm of Frederick; great-nieces and nephews, Tim, Kayla, and Tyler Heinrich, Tara, Becky and Brandon Doody, Mason, Kaylie, Avery, Kendall and Levi Doody, Natasha Lynn Wetzel, Katrina Marie Wetzel, Thomas David Gay, Henry Matthew Gay and Evelyn Renee Neel; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Xander David Graham, Nate and Elliott Stonesifer, Kaden, Chloe and Kaison Angolia and Jackson Doody.
She was predeceased by a niece, Alicia Marlene Doody.
Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Libertytown.
A memorial service will be announced for a later date.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.