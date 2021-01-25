Gail Ann Wood, 61, of Urbana, MD, lost her battle with cancer, earned her Angel Wings, and is at the side of God. With her parents and family by her side, she Rested in Peace on Jan. 21, 2021, at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD.
Born Aug. 11, 1959, Gail was born with Cerebral Palsy. But from day 1, until she passed, she accepted the challenge that this disease presented.
She was the loving daughter of Edwin and Jean Wood. She was loved by so many aunts, uncles and cousins, too many to list. The reason she was loved by so many was her ability to only see good in people. Gail was also known as “Grandma’s Girl.”
Gail graduated from the Rock Creek Foundation School in Rockville, MD; which led her to become a trailblazer for the establishment of the Rock Creek School in Frederick, MD.
Of all her special friends, she will be missed the most by her close friend, sister-of-the-heart, Laura Scafide. The two became inseparable over 20 years of friendship.
Gail had a passion for crocheting baby blankets and hats. She also had a passion for watching her brother Donnie, perform and sing on stage. Gail loved to ride in parades, sitting on the back of her dad’s ‘68 Pontiac Firebird convertible. Riding through Urbana, you might have seen her on her orange Simplicity mower, cutting grass.
Gail was involved with The Urbana Volunteer Fire Department. She served as the Color Barer for the Ladies Auxiliary. You could find her working at every fireman’s carnival in the kitchen and helping with dinners and fireman functions. She always had a smile and would never forget a name.
Gail was a strong advocate for Frederick County Big Brothers/Big Sisters. For many years, Gail would sit and make phone calls, asking for donations to support BB/BS. She had over 400+ annual sponsors that supported her fundraising and over a 10-year period, she raised over $250,000. She received several awards for her dedication and hard work for volunteering.
Gail was a lifetime member of The Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She had perfect attendance in Sunday School for over 50 years. You could always find her in her favorite pew at the front of the sanctuary.
Gail worked for Plamondon Hospitality Partners for over 30 years. She started out working at Roy Rogers on Rt. 85, as a hostess. There, she had many friends that would stop by, have coffee and a bite, while enjoying her company. Later, in her career, she transferred to The Fairfield Inn off of Corporate Drive, in Frederick. There she worked in the laundry/hospitality department. There too, she was loved and respected by friends and staff.
Gail was supported and sponsored as well by The ARC of Frederick County, where she made many long-lasting friendships.
In addition to her parents, Gail is survived by a brother, Donnie Wood and his wife Susan Wood of Frederick, and Robert (Leslie and Cora) McPherson of Wisconsin. She is also survived by many family members of the Wood and Hawkins clans.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required. The funeral service will be private. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church at 3519 Urbana Pike, Frederick MD, 21704 and/or The Urbana Volunteer Fire Department at 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick MD, 21704.
