Gale Elizabeth Delaney, 71, of Boonsboro, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Frederick Health, after a short illness. She was the wife of Stephan F. Delaney.
Born in Boston, MA, on March 28, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Estelle Williams Taggart. She was employed as secretary at Brookline High School in Brookline, MA, until her retirement.
Surviving, besides her husband, are two sons, Sean D. Delaney and wife Branin of Myersville, and Scott Delaney and wife Sharon of Lake Butler, FL; five grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister.
Services will be private according to state guidelines. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown, with the Rev. Mark A. Wakefield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
