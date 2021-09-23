Gareth Ohlhoff, 13, of New Market, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born July 23, 2008, in Columbia, he was the son of Steven Ernest Ohlhoff and Jill Ellen (England) Ohlhoff.
Gareth was an eighth grade student at Oakdale Middle School. He loved his friends, playing for hours at the Meadowpoint Terrace “official” basketball court, then playing for hours on Xbox. Gareth enjoyed playing sports and was a member of the LOUYAA, LRC, and MESA sports communities. Pictures for him were an opportunity for silly faces and laughter. Gareth used humor and laughter to relate to the world and make himself and others comfortable. Dirt was just part of his life: mud slides by the stream, showering in rainstorms and selective amnesia as to when the last shower may have taken place.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Brynn Flora Ohlhoff; his grandparents, Brian and Jennifer England, and Ernest and Mary Anne Ohlhoff, of Frederick; and his Uncle Jeff, Aunt Sandi and cousins Luke and Molly Weaver, of Columbia, Maryland.
The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 24, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral liturgy will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. Masks are required for all indoor events.
There are no words to express how we love and miss you, GaryBoo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to “Love and Support for the Ohlhoffs” at www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/X6X3D4G.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.