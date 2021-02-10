Garey “Reds” Olin Rice

Garey “Reds” Rice was born on Feb. 1, 1939, and passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2021. Reds is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie (Jenkins) Rice. He is the son of the late Wade Olin Rice and is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Rice, of Broad Run; and son, Wade Rice of Middletown.
Reds was a lifetime resident of Jefferson until his retirement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 1994, when he relocated to Port Orange, Florida. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, playing golf and motorcycle riding. Reds was a member of the Gold Wind Road Riders Association (GWRRA). He very much enjoyed his visits back to Jefferson to visit with family and friends, especially his annual visit to the Jefferson Ruritan Carnival in August.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Garey Rice and wife Crystal, of Knoxville; granddaughters, Nicole Mills and husband Richard “Dickie”, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Amanda Cornell and husband Michael, of Woodsboro. Reds is also remembered by his five great-grandchildren of whom he was especially proud, Cameron, Cohen, Kali and Cannon Mills and Kandice Rice. He will also be remembered by his lifelong friends, Richard and Eleanor Ott; as well as many other friends in the Jefferson community.
Funeral services and interment will be privately held in Florida. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Maryland.