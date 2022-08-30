Garrett Paul Long, 26, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Harrisonburg, Virginia, departed this life and went to be with Christ on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Garrett was born in Harrisonburg on April 17, 1996, and is the son of William Johnson Jr. and Kathie Nadine Ramsdell Long, who survive.
Garrett had accomplished so many things in his life. He attended Blue Ridge Christian School, later attending and graduating from Spotswood High School in 2015. He then attended Liberty University, earning his bachelor’s degree in cinematic arts in 2019. During his time at Liberty University, he was on the Liberty snowboard team and placed at the national championship. He was an Eagle Scout of Troop 72, and was a singer and songwriter, with published albums on digital streaming services such as Spotify. He worked at Smith Evergreen Concrete in Richmond as a concrete stamper. He previously worked as a fiberoptic crew supervisor for Computer Cabling and Technology. He also worked at Refuge Foundation in Montana as a fly-fishing instructor, and he was a snowboard instructor at Massanutten and Liberty Snowflex.