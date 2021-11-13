Garrett Winston James Walker, 20, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed Nov. 9, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Born on May 3, 2001, in Maryland, he was the son of Andrew and Debbie Walker.
Garrett was attending University of Alabama, where he was a junior studying aerospace engineering. He was also a member of the Delta Chi fraternity.
Garrett loved to play baseball and fish and was an accomplished private pilot.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Rebecca; twin brothers, Mitchell and Nicholas; his dog, Gunner; and his Alabama family.
He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771.
The family will also receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Damascus Community Church, 12826 Old National Pike, Mount Airy, MD 21771. A celebration of Garrett’s life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Roger Record will officiate. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to gofund.me/6187a319 to raise money for scholarships to be made in Garret Winston James Walker’s name.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneral home.com.