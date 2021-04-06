Garry "Buck" Biddinger

Mr. Garry David “Buck” Biddinger, 69, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of our dear Lord on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, surrounded by his loving Family.
Born on Jan. 9, 1952, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Earl David “Tootie” and Geraldine Estelle “Jerry” Mount Biddinger. Buck was the husband of Becky Smith Biddinger, his wife of 10 years.
Mr. Biddinger attended Frederick County Public Schools and graduated from Thomas Johnson Adult Night School.
He began working in the family farming operation at a very early age that spanned more than 50 years. He, along with his family, were honored by the Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Association with the “Biddinger Family 50 Years of Service Award.”
Mr. Biddinger also was employed with the Montgomery County government for more than 20 years. Upon his retirement, he became a proud and devoted employee of the Mountain Gate Family Restaurant in Thurmont, Maryland, for 17 years, until health issues sadly dictated his early retirement.
Buck was an accomplished musician and vocalist. For many years he was a member of several Country music bands that entertained audiences throughout Frederick County. He was the drummer and vocalist with the band “Dakota” and was well recognized for his solo drum rendition of the song “Wipeout.” After his retirement from the public entertainment circuit, he established a home studio built around his massive drum ensemble, which provided many hours of self-enjoyment. Buck was very proud of his flower and vegetable gardens. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.
Mr. Biddinger was a devoted family man and loved attending all of our many family get-togethers. There was always much love, lots of singing and family bonding. Buck had a great sense of humor and was well-liked by all whom he touched during his life. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and loyal friend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Becky; his daughter, Jennifer E. Beneteau and husband Dan, of Southgate, Michigan; his son, Michael D. Tomlin and wife Leann, of Frederick, Maryland; his very special granddaughter, Lauren Beneteau; his two sisters, Glenda J. Lepore and husband Ray, and Judy E. Saylor and husband Michael Alan, all of Johnsville, Maryland; his precious fur-babies, Peanut, Chester and Vinney; his two foster brothers, Thomas Miller and wife Evalee, of Walkersville, Maryland, and Douglas Miller and wife Phyllis, of Helium, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his loving parents, Mr. Biddinger is preceded in death by his precious granddaughter, Madison Beneteau; and his grandparents, Earl Ray and Mildred Elizabeth Hildebrand Biddinger and William R. Sr. and Bertha Stup Mount.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Maryland. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all who come to the funeral home are asked to wear masks, social distance, pay their respects and exit to allow others the same opportunity to greet the family.
A private funeral service will be livestreamed starting at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 8. The link can be found on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com, where memories or condolences can also be shared.
Memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater D.C. — Maryland Chapter https://mssociety.donordrive.com/participant/Michael-Tomlin, or make checks payable to the National MS Society and mail them to: NMSS, 1536 Dockside Drive, Frederick, MD 21701.