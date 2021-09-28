Gary Edward Brosch (lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army, retired), age 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in 1941, he grew up in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, and attended Central Cambia High School. Gary described his first incarnation as his service in the Army. He enlisted in the Army in 1959 and served as an enlisted soldier with the 101st Airborne Division for his first few years, earning the rank of sergeant.
Gary was commissioned as an infantry officer upon graduation from Officer Candidate School (OCS) in May 1964 and retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel after 26 years of distinguished service that included multiple tours to the Republic of Vietnam and other foreign locations as a special forces officer with the 5th and 7th Special Forces Groups. While serving in the military, Gary earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Park College and a master’s degree in political science from Georgetown University. During the latter half of the Cold War, he planned and performed special forces operations, covert and clandestine intelligence, and counterintelligence and counterterrorist operations on four continents. Gary served on director for central intelligence policy-making committees, assisting in formulating national policies for his operational specialties. Among his many assignments, Gary served as chief, Counterintelligence, Counter-terrorist, Counter-narcotics Branch, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; director, Technology Transfer Division, Counterintelligence Directorate, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, U.S. Army Staff; Intelligence Plans & Requirements officer: Southern Region of NATO; chief, Soviet/Warsaw Pact Special Operations Projections Branch, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; and special liaison officer: U.S. ambassador to Germany.
His military awards and decorations include: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star (one oak-leaf cluster), Air Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal (one oak-leaf cluster), Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal (seven), Army Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, General Staff Identification Badge, Parachutist Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation with Palm (one oak-leaf cluster), Republic of Vietnam Civil Action Medal, and Vietnamese Jump Wings. Gary was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College and was inducted into the U.S. Army OCS Hall of Fame in 2011.
Gary’s second incarnation was as a successful small business owner. He consulted with some of the largest American and multinational corporations concerning their respective competitive postures, and on their long-term strategic business development activities.
In 2000, as a result of his wife’s military assignment, Gary, Laura and their son Alex moved to Frederick, Maryland, where he completed his final incarnation as the author of a military suspense novel and as a student and writer of Civil War history, preparing a manuscript about the life of Gen. James Longstreet. An avid reader of history, Gary loved Frederick County and travelled frequently to Gettysburg and Antietam to draw inspiration for his work.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Hattie Jane and Herman Martin Brosch; daughter, Tracey Lynne Gayle; and brother, Phillip Brosch. He is survived by his wife, Laura Ruse Brosch (colonel, U.S. Army, retired); his daughter, Shelley Anne Hetzer (husband Kenneth); and son, Alexander Paul Kohler. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael and James Brosch; sister, Carlene Ford; nephews, Michael Brosch (command sergeant major, U.S. Army, retired), Eric and Jessie; and nieces, Sarah, Amy and Valerie. Gary was the proud grandparent of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Gary will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a future date at which time a memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.