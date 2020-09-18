Gary L. Harrison, 74, of Knoxville, Md., passed away on Sept. 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles L. Harrison and June V. Harrison of Brunswick, Md.
Gary was a 1964 graduate of Brunswick High School. He retired from the U.S. Dept. of the Army, Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland in September 2006. He was a 50-year member of the Brunswick Masonic Lodge #191, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Frederick Chapter No. 79, Boumi Shriners Shrine ID #695742, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Baltimore.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, VonStella A. Harrison; daughter Emily Harrison-Arana and husband, Stephen; cherished granddaughter, Makala N. Harrison “his little buddy”; sisters, Debra J. Campbell and husband, Richard; and Sharon D. Thompson, along with special friends Michael H. and Susan P. Kelley.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching classic TV shows. He especially enjoyed bow hunting for deer in the fall with his good friend, Mike.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hemen P. Shah and his staff, also to the nurses and staff of Glade Valley Center for their compassion and care during Gary’s illness.
A graveside service and inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary’s name to Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company, Inc., 200 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, MD 21716.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
