Gary Leroy Peterson, 67, of Frederick, Maryland, died unexpectedly at Frederick Health Hospital on March 7, surrounded by family. For the previous five years, he had valiantly and successfully battled cancer.
Gary was born in Baltimore, where he attended Dulaney High School before obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Following graduation, he obtained what would be his lifetime job as a research biologist, working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Fort Detrick. During the course of his 43-year career, Gary gained renown for his expertise in the field of international wheat disease research and traveled to many parts of the world, representing USDA. Gary was passionate about his work and received numerous awards for his many accomplishments.
Similarly, he was passionate about his personal pastimes, including fly-fishing, boating, crabbing, home construction projects, entertaining friends or simply helping others.
Gary had that rare combination of a scientific mind and a gentle and compassionate heart. He possessed an exuberant love of life and a firm understanding of what was important: the simple enjoyment of spending time with those you love.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Mervin and Virginia Peterson. He is survived by Jean, his loving wife of 44 years, their children, Brooke Peterson, of Towson, and Erik Peterson of Brunswick; his sister, Ginny Murray, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chuck and Gay Loskarn, of Sykesville, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts, cousins and his cherished friends.
Gary was, as everyone knew, the most loving and committed spouse and father. He will be forever loved and remembered.
Family members will commemorate Gary’s life privately in the coming months. The entire family wishes to express its great appreciation for the love and support it has received at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Frederick County or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.