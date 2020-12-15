Gary McNally

Mr. Gary Joseph McNally, 53, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away at home on Dec. 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Bonnie McNally, whom he recently married on Nov. 18.
Born in Baltimore on July 6, 1967, Gary was the son of Gloria Marie McNally of Glen Burnie and the late John L. McNally Jr. He worked for Deka Batteries for 30 years as a truck driver, and he loved to collect and restore old American cars.
In addition to his loving wife, Bonnie, and his mother, Gloria, Gary is survived by two sisters, Lynn McNally and Leigh McNally; three children, Ronald, Ashley and Rachel Gillispie; and seven grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.