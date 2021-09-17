The Rev. Gary Milburn, 73, of Frederick, was welcomed home Sept. 10, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Gary has been reunited with his father, Claude Milburn; mother, Pauline Milburn; and son, Jason Milburn.
Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Milburn; son, Randy Milburn; daughter, Dana (Kirk) McNemar; grandchildren, Bella, Hudson and Emmett McNemar; and his brothers, Larry and James Milburn and their families.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Gary Milburn Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene on Opossumtown Pike. The family will be receiving friends from 1-2 p.m. The service will begin at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow.
Masks are encouraged. A sign language interpreter will be available. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sons of Thunder Ministries.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com