Gary Price

Mr. Gary Lynn Price, 77, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at Frederick Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Born Oct. 8, 1944, in Brunswick, Maryland, he was the husband of Linda Miglio Price. They were married for 58 years. Gary was the son of the late Clark G. Price and Lillian V. Speaks. He retired from Essroc Cement Corporation. Gary played Little League Baseball in Brunswick and enjoyed watching games there over the years. He also loved his Redskins, Orioles, antiques and his classic Chrysler car. Surviving are his wife, Linda Price; sons Mike Price (Leah) and Tim Price; daughter, Anne Daughterty; brother-in-law, Pat Miglio (Gail); many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Jackie Daugherty McLane (Will), Clayton, Jesse, and Skip Daugherty (Heather), Daniel Price (Savannah), Brooke Price (Paul) and Blaine Price (Alexis); as well as great-grandchildren, Graysen, Brody, Bellamy and Blakeleigh McLane, Seth Price, and Hadley and Coop Daugherty. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Lillian; sisters, June Utterback and Dot Caniford; and his brothers, Clark, Richard, Woody and Wayne Price. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the St. Francis-St. Mary Catholic Parish cemetery, 4231 Catholic Church Road, Knoxville, MD 21758. Diane Watkins will officiate. Memorial contributions, in memory of Gary, may be made to the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Co., 200 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, MD 21716 or the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick MD 21716. Arrangements have been entrusted to John T. Williams Funeral Home.
