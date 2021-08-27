Mr. Gary Dorsey Rice, 69, of Middletown, MD, died August 25, 2021 at his home due to complications to ALS.
Born December 5, 1951, he was the son of the late Dorsey and Louise Rice. He was a loving husband to his wife, of 24 years, Debbie Rice.
Gary was owner and mechanic of Freestate Auto in Frederick for 40 years and served in the national guard. An avid outdoors man, drag racer and poker player. Gary enjoyed yearly trips to Montana, competing in drag races, playing card with his longtime friends, spending time with his granddaughters and a good meal shred with friends. Diagnosed with ALS in late 2020, Gary strived to keep a positive attitude and kept laughing all the way.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Jamile and husband, Phillip Wiles, of Hagerstown; granddaughters, Taylor Wiles and Katlyn Wiles, both of Hagerstown; as well as, mother-in-law, Dawn Hayes, of Mount Airy; sister-in-law, Denise and husband, Mark Paolini, of New Windsor; brothers-in-law, Rick Hayes, of Mount Airy, and Dale Hayes of Westminster; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Joe, Elena, Addison, Brogran, Garrett, Gunner, Danielle, Jessica, Morgan and Damien; along with lifelong friends, Mike and Amy Goyins, of Montana; and special friends, Chad and Carrie Whipp.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick. Services are to begin at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Debbie Williams officiating. The family will have a time of gathering at the funeral home on Saturday immediately following services.
Interment will be private at the discretion of the family.
A special thank-you goes to the nurses and staff with the Frederick County Hospice and caretaker, Collette, who helped care for Gary in the last weeks of his life. We are forever grateful for your care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, so a cure may be found for this terrible disease, to the ALS Foundation or to Hospice of Frederick County.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.